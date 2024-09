Stevie Wonder goes on tour for Kamala Harris

Appearance at the Democratic Party convention

Wonder had already performed at the US Democratic Party convention in Chicago in August to support the campaign of presidential candidate Kamala Harris. There he performed his hit "Higher Ground" and gave a short speech calling on voters to cast their vote on November 5 for "joy not anger", i.e. for Harris instead of her Republican rival Donald Trump. He did not take sides so explicitly in his tour announcement, even if the motto remains the same.