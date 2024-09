No sign of fatigue for Bischofshofen

Leaders Austria Salzburg face a must-win in Lauterach today. The Violets' most prominent new summer signing has also joined the squad. Fabian Windhager made his league debut for the Maxglaner last week. "It was a great feeling. I can finally play soccer again without pain," said the 23-year-old, who had recently been forced to sit out due to a torn tendon in his thigh. Last season, the defender was still playing in the Bundesliga - but only made four appearances for Blau-Weiß Linz. That's why he wanted to make a fresh start in the summer. "I had a difficult year, but the ambitions here are big. I want to make it back to professional soccer via Austria."