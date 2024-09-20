2nd league - 7th round
Kapfenberg take over 1st place with victory at Lafnitz!
Kapfenberger SV have moved to the top of the table at the start of the 7th round of the 2nd division!
KSV won the Styrian derby at SV Lafnitz 2:1 on Friday and, with 18 points, now have two points more than promotion favorites SV Ried. Vienna defeated Rapid's second team 3:1, while SKN St. Pölten won 2:0 at bottom club Voitsberg. Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz celebrated a 2-0 win at Stripfing.
KSV won 2:1 at SV Lafnitz
Levan Eloshvili gave Kapfenberg an early lead with a left-footed shot (3rd). David Heindl increased the lead for the visitors with a header after a rehearsed free-kick variant (25'). However, Lafnitz scored the equalizer before the break through Christoph Pichorner (45'). KSV were short-handed for around half an hour in the second half after Florian Haxha was sent off (62'). With a bit of luck, coach Ismail Atalan's team managed to hold on to the result; a Lafnitz goal in stoppage time was disallowed for offside.
Vienna defeated Rapid's second team
Kelvin Boateng was the match-winner at the Hohe Warte, the striker scoring a flawless hat-trick for Vienna against Rapid in the first period. Boateng was on hand to score from close range in minutes 1, 9 and 41. In between, the visitors' attacker Tobias Hedl failed to beat Vienna goalkeeper Bernhard Unger from the penalty spot (25'). Dominic Vincze scored the consolation goal shortly before the end (85'). Vienna moved up to fifth place with ten points, Rapid II is seventh with the same number of points.
SKN St. Pölten successful at bottom club Voitsberg
The crux of the game in Voitsberg was a sending off for ASK goalkeeper Florian Schögl after a serious foul on Claudy M'Buyi (66'). Marc Stendera converted the subsequent free-kick into the corner of the net. Malcolm Stolt immediately added another for St. Pölten (72'), who thus celebrated their first win of the season. For Bregenz, Marcel Monsberger (75') and Adriel from the penalty spot (93') were the match-winners against Stripfing. Bregenz (14 points) are now third ahead of the evening match between Admira Wacker and FAC.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.