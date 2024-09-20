Kapfenberg take over 1st place with victory at Lafnitz!

SKN St. Pölten successful at bottom club Voitsberg

The crux of the game in Voitsberg was a sending off for ASK goalkeeper Florian Schögl after a serious foul on Claudy M'Buyi (66'). Marc Stendera converted the subsequent free-kick into the corner of the net. Malcolm Stolt immediately added another for St. Pölten (72'), who thus celebrated their first win of the season. For Bregenz, Marcel Monsberger (75') and Adriel from the penalty spot (93') were the match-winners against Stripfing. Bregenz (14 points) are now third ahead of the evening match between Admira Wacker and FAC.