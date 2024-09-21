There’s a new landlady for Lehen since April

The new "Wirtin im Daghofer's" once again serves home-style cooking from Bock's pots and pans. In addition to pub classics, seasonal dishes are of course also served. Game and pumpkin are in high season. Venison and deer are sourced locally, as is most of the food on the menu. Goose will soon follow. The house specialty is chicken - whether grilled or baked. Landlady Figo did not come up with this by chance, as years ago there was a legendary Wienerwald restaurant in the Lehenerhof.