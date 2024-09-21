Vorteilswelt
Gastronomy in Salzburg

There’s a new landlady for Lehen since April

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 13:30
Since April, life has returned to Daghofer's in Lehenerhof in the city of Salzburg. A woman has taken over the reins at the last traditional pub in the district.
Some Salzburg districts now lack a traditional pub. This was recently the case in the densely populated Lehen. Nicole Figo thought this needed to change at the beginning of the year. Together with chef Philipp Bock, whom the now landlady knew from many years in the Salzburg restaurant trade, she reopened the closed-down Daghofer's in the Lehenerhof in April.

The new "Wirtin im Daghofer's" once again serves home-style cooking from Bock's pots and pans. In addition to pub classics, seasonal dishes are of course also served. Game and pumpkin are in high season. Venison and deer are sourced locally, as is most of the food on the menu. Goose will soon follow. The house specialty is chicken - whether grilled or baked. Landlady Figo did not come up with this by chance, as years ago there was a legendary Wienerwald restaurant in the Lehenerhof.

Ingredients:

  • 1kg of sliced venison ragout
  • 200ml red wine
  • 600ml vegetable stock
  • 50g cranberries
  • 30g dark chocolate
  • 1 leek
  • 1 carrot and 1 yellow turnip
  • 1/4 celery
  • 100g diced bacon
  • salt, pepper, juniper berries, rosemary.

Preparation:

Sear the venison ragout and remove from the pan. Cut the carrots, yellow turnips, celery and leek into small pieces and fry lightly with the diced bacon in the same pan. Add the cranberries at the end. Then deglaze with red wine. Wait until the wine has evaporated and then pour in the vegetable stock. Add the roasted venison ragout and braise until soft. Season to taste with salt, pepper, rosemary, juniper berries and dark chocolate.

Philipp Bock, head chef at "Die Wirtin im Daghofer's"
Philipp Bock, head chef at "Die Wirtin im Daghofer's"
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Personal details: 
After an apprenticeship and years as a chef in the top Salzburg hotel industry, he worked seasonally in Tyrol and Vienna. Later, seven years as head chef at Zwettler's restaurant, among others. Most recently at Meissl and Schadn and since April sole master of the kitchen in Salzburg-Lehen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
