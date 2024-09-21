Another protection zone? “That’s for the police to decide”

Mayor Kahr: "The police must decide"

The Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr (KPÖ), is not against the expansion of the protection zone per se: "That's for the police to decide", she says. However, she does not see the protection zone as the only reason for the recent "success" in the Volksgarten: "The city of Graz has sent the police and the peace office to the park and held many discussions with residents. A ban alone is not enough to tackle the root of the problem." And it is precisely these steps that the city of Graz has now also taken in Metahofpark.