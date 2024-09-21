Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Metahofpark in Graz

Another protection zone? “That’s for the police to decide”

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 09:00

After the establishment of a protection zone in the Volksgarten in Graz proved successful, but also shifted the problem to the nearby Metahofpark, the expansion of the zone is now being discussed - we reported. Governor Drexler is pushing for measures, Mayor Kahr is open.

comment0 Kommentare

The Volksgarten is one of the drug hotspots in Graz. Following complaints from local residents, it was declared a protection zone in July. The results so far are impressive, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper: A total of one and a half kilos of cocaine and almost 400 grams of cannabis have been taken out of circulation, there have been 54 reports and 130 bans on entering the area have been issued.

Drexler for expansion to Metahofpark
"The police's interim assessment shows The establishment of the protection zone was urgently needed and absolutely right," says ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler. He is therefore also clearly in favor of the planned extension to the nearby Metahofpark, where some of the drug dealing has since moved: "I hope that the authorities will make a positive decision quickly. Because only if consistent action is taken can it be ensured that crime not only shifts, but that it is actually combated effectively," said Drexler.

Mayor Kahr: "The police must decide"
The Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr (KPÖ), is not against the expansion of the protection zone per se: "That's for the police to decide", she says. However, she does not see the protection zone as the only reason for the recent "success" in the Volksgarten: "The city of Graz has sent the police and the peace office to the park and held many discussions with residents. A ban alone is not enough to tackle the root of the problem." And it is precisely these steps that the city of Graz has now also taken in Metahofpark.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf