Metahofpark in Graz
Another protection zone? “That’s for the police to decide”
After the establishment of a protection zone in the Volksgarten in Graz proved successful, but also shifted the problem to the nearby Metahofpark, the expansion of the zone is now being discussed - we reported. Governor Drexler is pushing for measures, Mayor Kahr is open.
The Volksgarten is one of the drug hotspots in Graz. Following complaints from local residents, it was declared a protection zone in July. The results so far are impressive, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper: A total of one and a half kilos of cocaine and almost 400 grams of cannabis have been taken out of circulation, there have been 54 reports and 130 bans on entering the area have been issued.
Drexler for expansion to Metahofpark
"The police's interim assessment shows The establishment of the protection zone was urgently needed and absolutely right," says ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler. He is therefore also clearly in favor of the planned extension to the nearby Metahofpark, where some of the drug dealing has since moved: "I hope that the authorities will make a positive decision quickly. Because only if consistent action is taken can it be ensured that crime not only shifts, but that it is actually combated effectively," said Drexler.
Mayor Kahr: "The police must decide"
The Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr (KPÖ), is not against the expansion of the protection zone per se: "That's for the police to decide", she says. However, she does not see the protection zone as the only reason for the recent "success" in the Volksgarten: "The city of Graz has sent the police and the peace office to the park and held many discussions with residents. A ban alone is not enough to tackle the root of the problem." And it is precisely these steps that the city of Graz has now also taken in Metahofpark.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
