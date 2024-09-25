Brant Bjork: “Sacrifice my whole life to music”

Maintaining the magic of the old desert rock days and combining it with modern recording possibilities. Blending new visions with old - is that the quintessence of the Brant Bjork Trio?

Good question, I've never thought about that. I certainly don't feel responsible to work that way. I feel the desire and the need for freedom in my art - there is no room for any form of responsibility. You must never forget: When we were young and formed Kyuss, we didn't want to live in the middle of nowhere in the desert. We weren't happy there, it was boring as hell, so we made the best of the situation. There was a subconscious spirit that ran through us all and got us into music. The desert rock scene was no different to the first wave of punk rock. It was about being yourself and feeling freedom and joy as an individual. Some people live under the misconception that Kyuss represented a certain sound of the desert, but that was never the case. We were just a band that sounded like nobody else and that was important to us.