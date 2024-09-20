Vorteilswelt
Asfinag warns

Heavy return traffic and hours of congestion

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 10:30

The tunnel construction site on the Tauernautobahn (A10) will once again become a bottleneck from Friday. Asfinag is expecting delays of more than two hours due to the current wave of returning travelers from the south.

comment0 Kommentare

"From Friday afternoon and especially next weekend, traffic jams and delays of more than two hours are to be expected on the Tauernautobahn due to the ongoing wave of people returning from the north," explains the freeway operator Asfinag. The focal point: the ongoing tunnel construction site between Werfen and Golling.

There is also a risk of traffic jams in front of the single-lane construction site sections near Flachau and Zederhaus. The two construction sites only started a few days ago.

So while holidaymakers on their way home from the south have to be patient in traffic jams on their way through Salzburg, understanding is also required from the locals. Due to the congested highways, there are and have always been congested alternative routes. Both through the Fritztal valley and the Tennengau municipality. The residents of Golling and Kuchl in particular are suffering.

According to Asfinag, the wave of return journeys and the resulting delays will continue until the beginning of October.

