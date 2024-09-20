Vorteilswelt
Initiative in the state parliament

Water rescuers also pay for some of their equipment themselves

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 12:00

It's hard to believe: not only mountain rescuers, but also volunteer Tyrolean water rescuers have to dig into their private pockets for equipment. LA Gebi Mair (Greens) wants to launch an initiative in the state parliament.

The "Krone" report that the Tyrolean mountain rescuers have to pay for some of their functional clothing and protective equipment themselves because they don't have the money has made waves.

However, the men and women of the mountain rescue service are not alone in this. The 3,000 or so members of the Tyrolean Water Rescue Service - around 550 are currently on duty - are literally in the same boat. If they want to rescue people in their free time and on a voluntary basis, they too have to finance their equipment privately.

Not enough funding for everyone
"Thankfully, we now receive additional funding from the state every year," says regional director Michael Stock. Water rescuers who complete at least three missions per year benefit from the funding and receive all of their personal protective equipment free of charge. "However, it's not enough for everyone," regrets Stock.

In recent years, we have received increases in the basic subsidy - that helps us a lot.

Michael Stock, Landesleiter Wasserrettung Tirol

No wonder: a wetsuit alone costs around 300 euros, a vest 200 euros and a helmet 150 euros. Members can buy equipment in an internal store - but 50 percent of the costs remain with them. Stock: "The majority of water rescuers therefore have to spend their own money in order to be active."

LA Gebi Mair with state parliament initiative
LA Gebi Mair (Greens), himself an active mountain rescuer, has now announced an initiative in the state parliament in response to the "Krone" report. "Volunteers should not have to pay extra," he demands. The small increase in funding for mountain rescuers in the state budget to date is by no means sufficient.

"Provincial funding increased"
According to Astrid Mair (ÖVP), a member of the provincial safety council, the provincial funding has recently been significantly increased.Peter Freiberger

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
