New projects
Municipalities fight climate change
More tasks and more expenditure, less income - municipalities have to overcome many new challenges. Discussions and debates were at the forefront of the Municipalities Day.
Smart projects for climate protection, childcare, road maintenance and much more - municipalities have to face a wide range of tasks. At the same time, financial resources must be used sparingly. This fact was at the top of the list of topics at the 70th Municipalities Day in Oberwart.
Annual exchange
"Shaping the future together. Energy. Technology. Nature" was the motto. Almost 2000 mayors, elected representatives and municipal employees from all over Austria met for the annual exchange. The focus was on technical discussions, political debates and the municipal trade fair with 300 exhibitors.
Flat rate planned for energy
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil referred to the state's plans: "Every household, every company and every municipality is to be offered an energy flat rate in order to make energy cheaper and more predictable." Many high-ranking guests were received with great honor, above all Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Family Minister Susanne Raab.
The Head of State was particularly impressed by the good cooperation between the institutions and the commitment of the many volunteers following the devastating storm. "In the midst of suffering and loss, it became very clear: we can rely on each other," Van der Bellen stated in his speech.
On the right path
With only one vote against, the Federal Board of the Association of Municipalities adopted a municipal soil protection plan. The package of measures includes a levy on building land reserves. "This shows that Burgenland is on the right track. This levy already exists in the ÖVP-led provinces of Salzburg, Styria and Upper Austria, and in Tyrol it is part of the government program," emphasized SPÖ Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner.
