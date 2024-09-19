Municipalities fight climate change

On the right path

With only one vote against, the Federal Board of the Association of Municipalities adopted a municipal soil protection plan. The package of measures includes a levy on building land reserves. "This shows that Burgenland is on the right track. This levy already exists in the ÖVP-led provinces of Salzburg, Styria and Upper Austria, and in Tyrol it is part of the government program," emphasized SPÖ Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner.