Now it's time to loot
Criminals flood the flood areas
From flood victims to victims of fraud: criminal gangs are taking advantage of the moment to capitalize on other people's misery. The authorities warn against fake police officers, illegal garbage collectors and looters ...
Especially in the hardest-hit province of Lower Austria, there are increasing reports of "tradesmen" from all over the world offering their services. Special caution is required in such cases!
One example - representative of many - from Pixendorf in the district of Tulln: two men of southern origin arrived in a white van at the home of an affected family and offered to clean the heating flaps as a service. However, the price was so absurd that the flood victims had the presence of mind to refuse and inform the police.
Here are a few tips to avoid being ripped off:
- Check on the Internet, for example in the "Companies A to Z" of the Chamber of Commerce (www.wko.at), whether the company actually exists.
- Under no circumstances should you make an advance payment.
- Never let strangers into your home, and certainly not unsupervised.
- Do not pay inflated prices and always ask for an invoice.
Increased patrols in affected regions
The "flood gangs" come up with a wide variety of scams. For example, criminals like to pretend to be employees of numerous authorities, gas and electricity providers or even banks. They are well-trained, always friendly and courteous and inspire confidence - only to rip off their victims by the skin of their teeth.
The water has already receded in most places after the flood of the century, and now garbage collections dominate the scene. Broken items from thousands of flooded cellars are brought out into the open. This in turn attracts illegal garbage collectors in search of recyclable items.
Problems with insurance as a result
The problem is that in many cases the insurance company still has to inspect damaged appliances (e.g. fridges, washing machines, tumble dryers, computers or TVs). If they have been stolen in the meantime, those affected are usually left looking through their fingers.
The police appeal to people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious sightings immediately. In the flooded areas of Lower Austria, patrols have also been stepped up to demonstrate presence - and to deter looters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
