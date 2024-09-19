Festival in Graz
Technology sector recruits the workforce of the future
The Science Garden offers children and young people an insight into the world of science at 50 experimental stations - the colorful festival is currently taking place on the TU Graz campus.
Broaden your horizons and experience a rocket launch, enter a space station, take a closer look at the compound eyes of flies or would you prefer to try out the wonders of physics? Since Thursday, 1000 children and young people have been able to do just that at the "Science Garden Festival" with many partners at TU Graz in Inffeldgasse.
The magic word for entry into the exciting world of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology (STEM) is "Science Garden Festival": on 3000 square meters, 50 hands-on stations with 20 subject areas invite Styrian schoolchildren to follow in the footsteps of great researchers until Saturday and later "work on solving global challenges", explains Horst Bischof, Rector of Graz University of Technology.
Applause at the opening on Thursday came from all partners, including industry and the Chamber of Commerce, the Education Directorate and the state. "The domestic economy needs the skilled workers of the future, especially in technical professions," says Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), Minister of Science and Economy. The event aims to awaken young Styrians' enthusiasm for technical subjects and highlight the associated career opportunities.
The federal government is supporting the Austria-wide initiative and is providing a financial injection "of one million euros for specific STEM education projects, particularly in the area of promoting girls", announced Education Minister Martin Polaschek.
