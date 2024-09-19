Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Festival in Graz

Technology sector recruits the workforce of the future

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 17:00

The Science Garden offers children and young people an insight into the world of science at 50 experimental stations - the colorful festival is currently taking place on the TU Graz campus.

comment0 Kommentare

Broaden your horizons and experience a rocket launch, enter a space station, take a closer look at the compound eyes of flies or would you prefer to try out the wonders of physics? Since Thursday, 1000 children and young people have been able to do just that at the "Science Garden Festival" with many partners at TU Graz in Inffeldgasse.

The magic word for entry into the exciting world of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology (STEM) is "Science Garden Festival": on 3000 square meters, 50 hands-on stations with 20 subject areas invite Styrian schoolchildren to follow in the footsteps of great researchers until Saturday and later "work on solving global challenges", explains Horst Bischof, Rector of Graz University of Technology.

Applause at the opening on Thursday came from all partners, including industry and the Chamber of Commerce, the Education Directorate and the state. "The domestic economy needs the skilled workers of the future, especially in technical professions," says Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), Minister of Science and Economy. The event aims to awaken young Styrians' enthusiasm for technical subjects and highlight the associated career opportunities.

The experimental stations (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
The experimental stations
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

The federal government is supporting the Austria-wide initiative and is providing a financial injection "of one million euros for specific STEM education projects, particularly in the area of promoting girls", announced Education Minister Martin Polaschek.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf