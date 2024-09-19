Burglar hid from police in ice cream chest

Neither ice cream nor money were granted to the burglar

"Nothing else is broken", the ice cream parlor is reassured. However, the young burglar, who probably got in through the window at around two o'clock in the morning, didn't get anything either. No wonder, since the daily takings are taken to the bank every evening. The Iraqi was not even able to treat himself to an ice cream as refreshment, as this was only to be freshly prepared the next day. Double misfortune for the suspect, for whom things were to get even worse.