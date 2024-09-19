"Nothing to get"
Burglar hid from police in ice cream chest
There was an unusual break-in at the "Eissalon di Jimmy" on Kardinal-Rauscher-Platz in Fünfhaus on Thursday night. An 18-year-old suspect was sitting in the freezer without any loot. The officers freed the would-be thief from his icy hiding place. The "Krone" visited the "crime scene".
It is certainly something that the boss of the "Eissalon di Jimmy", which also has branches in Gloggnitz and Ternitz (both in Lower Austria), has never experienced in this form before. When he opened his store on Thursday and received the "Krone" for a site inspection, only a broken pane of glass hinted at what had happened in the building a few hours earlier.
Neither ice cream nor money were granted to the burglar
"Nothing else is broken", the ice cream parlor is reassured. However, the young burglar, who probably got in through the window at around two o'clock in the morning, didn't get anything either. No wonder, since the daily takings are taken to the bank every evening. The Iraqi was not even able to treat himself to an ice cream as refreshment, as this was only to be freshly prepared the next day. Double misfortune for the suspect, for whom things were to get even worse.
Witness observed attempted ice cream parlor coup
A witness, who was on Kardinal-Rauscher-Platz at the time, observed the incident and reported it to the police. The officers, who immediately searched the store, finally came across the hapless burglar in the storeroom. He was sitting on ice in the truest sense of the word - namely in one of the salon's plugged-in freezers. There he had probably hoped to hide from the officers.
There was nothing for the burglar to get. We just have to have the window he broke repaired.
Chef des „Eissalon di Jimmy“ in Fünfhaus
Stolen property was seized from the Iraqi
The young man was provisionally arrested on suspicion of burglary. During a subsequent search, stolen property was found that could also have come from other burglaries. While the 18-year-old is in custody, business at the "Eissalon di Jimmy" continued without restrictions on Thursday morning. "After all, the sun is shining and it's warm, people want an ice cream," laughs the boss of the store.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.