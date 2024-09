Dortmund fans are annoyed about disgusting toilets in Bruges

Late hits, first points

Even if the trip to the toilet was probably not the highlight of the Belgium trip, the Dortmund fans at least had reason to be happy in sporting terms. After the home side had set the tone for an hour, it was ultimately the German visitors who were able to celebrate their first three-pointer of the still young Champions League season thanks to goals from Jamie Gittens (76', 86') and Serhou Guirassy (90+5', E').