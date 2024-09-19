Drones to save swimmers from drowning

But despite all the experience and efforts of the beach "guardian angels", tourists and locals continue to drown off the coast of the Spanish Mediterranean island every year. The lifeguards have therefore been protesting for a long time to achieve improvements.

Among other things, they are demanding that the hours of beach surveillance be extended into the evening and also to the months of March and November. More staff are needed for this, they say. Initially, however, support is to come from technology in the form of drones.