US election poll:
Harris ahead of Trump in two key states
In a new poll on the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is clearly ahead of her Republican opponent Donald Trump in the two particularly important states of Pennsylvania and Michigan.
According to a survey published by Quinnipiac University on Wednesday and compiled after the TV duel between the two candidates on September 10, Harris currently has 51 percent of the vote in Pennsylvania, while Trump has 45 percent. In Michigan, the ratio was 50 to 45 percent.
In Wisconsin, the poll showed a narrower picture: Harris received 48 percent of the vote there, while Trump recorded 47 percent.
Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin belong to a group of seven US states where the race is particularly close. In the states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, Trump is narrowly ahead, while in the seventh state, Nevada, Harris leads by a wafer-thin margin.
The US President is not elected directly by the people, but on the basis of the popular vote by an electoral college to which the states send their representatives. A majority of 270 of the 538 electors is required to win the election. The all-or-nothing rule applies in almost all US states, meaning that the winner gets all the electors.
In most states, there is a clear majority. This means that, as in this year's election on November 5, the outcome often depends on just a handful of so-called swing states, where sometimes only a few tens of thousands of votes make the decisive difference.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
