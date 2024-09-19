Judge remains tough
Rapper P. Diddy remains in “terrifying” jail
The arrested US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of human trafficking for sex and organized crime, will not be released on bail for the time being. His lawyers failed once again with their application to get Combs out of the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on a million-euro bail.
According to media reports, a judge rejected the second request on Wednesday (local time). A judge in New York had already blocked the release the day before.
Prison "terrifying"
The 54-year-old hip-hop mogul's lawyers appealed against this decision. Combs' lawyers described the prison conditions in the Brooklyn jail as "appalling", reported the New York Times. They suggested that their client could spend the time until the trial begins under guard at his home in the US state of Florida.
"Extreme danger" to society
The public prosecutor's office had classified the rapper as an "extreme danger" to society. The judges followed the prosecution's wishes by refusing to release Combs. According to media reports, there was otherwise a risk that he could intimidate witnesses and obstruct justice.
The musician was arrested in New York on Monday evening.
Abused women for decades
The indictment alleges that Combs abused, threatened and coerced women for decades to fulfill his sexual desires and then remained silent so as not to damage his reputation. At the reading of the indictment on Tuesday, Combs pleaded not guilty. If found guilty on some or all counts, he faces life imprisonment.
Combs ("Bad Boy for Life", "I'll Be Missing You") has been the subject of several civil lawsuits for rape and abuse since last year. In March, raids in Los Angeles and Miami made headlines. US investigators searched the rapper's homes there.
Terrifying scenes
In May, CNN published a video allegedly showing Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel in 2016.
The rapper then publicly asked for an apology. The singer had accused the musician of sexual abuse, rape, intimidation and physical violence during their long-term relationship in a civil lawsuit in 2023. The case did not go to trial, but a settlement was reached. Combs denied the allegations at the time.
According to the current indictment, he allegedly administered drugs to women and forced them to have day-long "sex sessions" with male prostitutes in front of him. According to the indictment, he filmed these and satisfied himself in the process, and is also said to have become violent during them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
