Crashes involving drugged drivers and novice drivers

In the midday hours, a traffic accident with material damage occurred in the Salzburg district of Lehen. According to witnesses, a car driver from the Salzkammergut region collided with a parked car while reversing. During the course of the accident investigation, the 27-year-old, who was driving without a license, was found to have symptoms of drug impairment. He refused to undergo an examination by the public health officer - charges filed.