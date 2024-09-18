Officers in court
Do police officers simply abandon drunks?
A 28-year-old man complained that he had to wander helplessly through the night after being thrown out of a police car. The two accused officers had to answer for their actions in court on Wednesday.
On a cold April day, a man became conspicuous in Innsbruck's Olympic Village, apparently because of an argument with an acquaintance. "He was very loud, shouted and was quite drunk," said the second accused police officer, who was called in with a colleague.
Somewhat strangely, the officers first took the man to the nearby police station, where he became increasingly aggressive. They therefore dropped him off near an inn in Arzl. "So that he could acclimatize and cool down," said the two police officers in unison.
"Pushed and punched in the stomach
"I begged and wanted to get back in", the Somali man described. He "begged the police officers on his knees", followed by a shove and a punch to the stomach. The officers vehemently denied both.
The 28-year-old then wandered around for eight hours. In the morning, the man was finally found with hypothermia and brought to the emergency shelter by car by a local.
I begged and wanted to get back in the car.
Der Somalier vor Gericht
He arrived there hypothermic - it was two degrees Celsius that night - as a doctor who was questioned also stated. He was only wearing a T-shirt at the time, as a caretaker at the emergency shelter described.
Diversion for officers
The police officers showed some insight, they got away with diversion without punishment. 3000 and 2250 euros are to be paid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.