Officers in court

Do police officers simply abandon drunks?

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 20:00

A 28-year-old man complained that he had to wander helplessly through the night after being thrown out of a police car. The two accused officers had to answer for their actions in court on Wednesday.

On a cold April day, a man became conspicuous in Innsbruck's Olympic Village, apparently because of an argument with an acquaintance. "He was very loud, shouted and was quite drunk," said the second accused police officer, who was called in with a colleague.

Somewhat strangely, the officers first took the man to the nearby police station, where he became increasingly aggressive. They therefore dropped him off near an inn in Arzl. "So that he could acclimatize and cool down," said the two police officers in unison.

"Pushed and punched in the stomach
"I begged and wanted to get back in", the Somali man described. He "begged the police officers on his knees", followed by a shove and a punch to the stomach. The officers vehemently denied both.

The 28-year-old then wandered around for eight hours. In the morning, the man was finally found with hypothermia and brought to the emergency shelter by car by a local.

Zitat Icon

I begged and wanted to get back in the car.

Der Somalier vor Gericht

He arrived there hypothermic - it was two degrees Celsius that night - as a doctor who was questioned also stated. He was only wearing a T-shirt at the time, as a caretaker at the emergency shelter described.

Diversion for officers
The police officers showed some insight, they got away with diversion without punishment. 3000 and 2250 euros are to be paid. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Stegmayr
