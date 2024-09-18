Vorteilswelt
At City Hall

Exhibition shows new school projects in Vienna

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 15:50

What will learning look like in the future, and in some cases already in the present? An exhibition at the Wiener Planungswerkstatt attempts to provide answers. 

What do school and kindergarten buildings have to achieve in terms of pedagogy, architecture and urban development today and in the future? What does the daily routine at an educational campus look like and which professional groups work there?

An exhibition by Wiener Planungswerkstatt at Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz 9 (next to City Hall) aims to answer these questions. The show "How we build education" is open until November 15 on weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and on Thursdays until 7.30 pm. There are free guided tours.

Neos education councillor and Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (2nd from left) at the opening of the exhibition. (Bild: Zwefo)
Neos education councillor and Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (2nd from left) at the opening of the exhibition.
(Bild: Zwefo)

Exciting for parents with children who will be starting school in a few years' time. By 2034, the city plans to build another nine educational campuses, a central vocational school and an educational institution for elementary school teachers (kindergarten teachers). The program is called BIENE. Visitors will find important information about this in the exhibition.

Zitat Icon

With the BIENE program, we have succeeded in combining modern pedagogy with the needs of children and young people and well thought-out spatial concepts. We create innovative learning environments and at the same time free space for the development of all children and young people.

Bildungsstadtrat Christoph Wiederkehr

By the way: Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos), who opened the exhibition, is now the sponsor of a piece of plywood furniture. These birch wood building blocks are part of the program and represent educational topics based on the principle of sustainability. Further sponsorships will be awarded.

For school classes and groups, please register at: bildungbauen@wien.gv.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Schönherr
Alexander Schönherr
