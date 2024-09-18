The drugs rolled across the border in sauna ovens

Job interviews as a DJ

The gang trafficked drugs for years. Cannabis was smuggled from Ukraine to Austria, shrink-wrapped in sauna ovens. One could hold 5.5 kilograms, with a retail value of around 30,000 euros. The briefing always took place in southern Burgenland. "I don't know any of these people," said the accused, who was brought out of custody in handcuffs for the trial in Eisenstadt. "I was only in Burgenland once because I wanted to apply for a job as a DJ in a discotheque." And how did his likeness end up on the surveillance photos taken by the State and Federal Criminal Police Office? "I don't know."