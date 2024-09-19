“One of the most operational storm years”

After the Styrian fire departments were once again in continuous operation last weekend, they can finally breathe a sigh of relief: "We hardly have any storm-related operations left, now it's the turn of the municipalities and forestry companies," says Thomas Maier from the Styrian Fire Brigade Association. However, the figures from the deployment statistics show the extent of the extreme weather: from Friday to Tuesday, 508 fire services with over 6,000 personnel dealt with more than 2,000 deployments. "This has been one of the busiest storm years since we started keeping records," says Maier.