Prammer takes over the mayor’s agenda

"I am ready for more responsibility"

"I would like to thank Karin Hörzing for her work and Tina Blöchl for her support in taking this step. When I declared my candidacy for the office of mayor, I already made it clear that I am ready to take on more responsibility for the positive development of our city. I am also taking on the role of executive deputy mayor in the knowledge that there are major tasks in our city that require a great deal of prudence and care. In all these tasks I will seek cooperation with the other parties, because we must not see this in party-political terms, but only have the interests of the people of Linz in mind", explains Dietmar Prammer.