Package worth millions fixed
Rapid emergency aid for flood victims
The storm is over and the big clean-up operation is in full swing. The extent of the damage caused by the devastating floods can only be estimated at the moment. To ensure that financial aid arrives quickly, the state and federal governments have already decided on an emergency aid package.
The water levels have receded after the flood disaster, but great suffering and destruction remain. Many people will have to struggle with the consequences for a long time to come, and quite a few are left with nothing and the ruins of their existence.
75 million euros in aid
The damage commissions are currently on their way around the province to assess the damage, explains Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, who promises rapid assistance: "On Tuesday, the provincial government approved a 75 million euro emergency aid package to ensure that the aid payments reach those affected quickly." However, she emphasized that the disaster is too big for the federal state to cope with alone. "We need the support of the federal government, which must not leave anyone behind when it comes to disaster relief," said Mikl-Leitner.
Resources from the disaster fund
And the latter is also quickly making financial resources available. On Tuesday, initial aid amounting to 45 million euros was made available for Lower Austria from the disaster fund. The fund itself will be increased to one billion euros. According to Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, this is intended to ensure unbureaucratic aid.
We will only be able to say whether it will be enough at the end of the clean-up operation. Because the suffering of those affected in Lower Austria is immense.
The head of the province is pleased about the support from the federal government, but emphasizes: "The aid decided today by the federal government is very substantial. But we will only be able to say whether it will be enough once the clean-up work is complete. Because the suffering of those affected in Lower Austria is immense."
