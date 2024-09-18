Rapid emergency aid for flood victims

75 million euros in aid

The damage commissions are currently on their way around the province to assess the damage, explains Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, who promises rapid assistance: "On Tuesday, the provincial government approved a 75 million euro emergency aid package to ensure that the aid payments reach those affected quickly." However, she emphasized that the disaster is too big for the federal state to cope with alone. "We need the support of the federal government, which must not leave anyone behind when it comes to disaster relief," said Mikl-Leitner.