1000-year flood reached on the Vienna River

Excess water "temporarily dammed up"

The flood basins, also known as "reservoirs", are located on a 37-hectare area between the Lainzer Tiergarten and the Westbahn railway line directly at the confluence of the Mauerbach and the Wien River. In the event of flooding, excess water is "temporarily dammed" in the basins. The last time the Wien River was at the same level as last Sunday was in 1951.