US mime Hammond:
“Salzburg hasn’t changed in 60 years”
Former child actor Nicholas Hammond provides previously unreleased film footage from his private collection for "The Sound of Music" anniversary.
It is now almost 60 years since the film "The Sound of Music" was shot in Salzburger Land. Back then, actor Nicholas Hammond was in front of the camera as a child actor in the role of Friedrich von Trapp. "I walked around a lot in the rain last week. Salzburg hasn't changed since the filming 60 years ago, I think. Only the Asian tourists in Mirabell Gardens have increased significantly. We were still filming in the almost deserted Mirabell Gardens," jokes Hammond.
The American knows exactly what it looked like without the many tourists in the 1960s, and not just from his memories. His mother filmed the movie privately in the 60s. "My 13th birthday was just around the corner. She bought me an 8 mm film camera in Getreidegasse as a present. She also used it to film backstage herself."
Hammond only recently rediscovered the previously unpublished recordings made in this way. They are now being digitally processed and edited into a making-of to mark the 60th Sound of Music anniversary. "This is my present for the anniversary, also to the province of Salzburg and the wonderful people in Austria."
However, it will be a while before the backstage footage is released. The video clips will be shown for the first time in fall 2025. By then, Hammond will have moved to the other side of the world again. The 74-year-old is still a much sought-after mime. "'The Sound of Music' has given my career a boost. This role has opened up many opportunities for me professionally." Hammond also draws on the film in his private life to this day: his co-actors at the time are still his best friends today.
