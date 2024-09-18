“Salzburg hasn’t changed in 60 years”

However, it will be a while before the backstage footage is released. The video clips will be shown for the first time in fall 2025. By then, Hammond will have moved to the other side of the world again. The 74-year-old is still a much sought-after mime. "'The Sound of Music' has given my career a boost. This role has opened up many opportunities for me professionally." Hammond also draws on the film in his private life to this day: his co-actors at the time are still his best friends today.