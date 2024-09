Austrian wins the heart of Geiss’ daughter

His girlfriend Davina's family is glamorous. He is also a feschak. Unlike the Geiss TV family, however, Maximilian Günther is quiet and modest. The half-Austrian - his mother is from Kleinwalsertal - would rather flicker across the screens because of his performance as a motor sportsman. And he will, for example on ServusTV, which broadcasts Formula E - where the 27-year-old is aiming for his first title. But this year everything is different ...