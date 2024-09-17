Animal rights activists in action
Rehabilitated: weakened swallows fly again
Hundreds of "Krone" readers responded to our call to keep an eye out for weakened migratory birds. The severe storms made it impossible for them to fly south. Many died, but animal rights activists are still fighting for every single swallow. Some have already been released back into the wild today.
The storm situation came to a dramatic head last Saturday. The emergency services are currently working at the limit to overcome the crisis and save lives. But with the wave of flooding, a wave of willingness to help also swept across our country.
In the "Krone" we reported on the plight of swallows and swifts and called for help. Thousands of animals were left exhausted on the ground or found a cruel death between the bars of the pigeon defense systems in the cities when they were actually seeking shelter on facades.
This message went viral on social media and was shared hundreds of times. Stefan Scheidl from Tierschutzhaus Vösendorf has never experienced anything like what followed. "My phone was ringing every minute. People wanted to know what they should do with the secured animals. I can't even count how many swallows we've received."
Many animal lovers are currently volunteering at the animal sanctuary to carefully feed the weakened animals and get them back on their feet. This is no easy task, as swallows normally take their food in flight. Giving them small amounts of insects with tweezers is difficult.
This is how you can help!
- If you would like to support the Vösendorf animal sanctuary, you can also make a donation.
- The money is urgently needed for operations like this and will benefit injured wild animals.
- You can find more information here!
IBAN: AT19 6000 0000 0171 7000
"It was a race against time," explains Scheidl full of confidence. "Without the tireless support of our teams and many volunteers, many of these birds would not have survived. The animals that we were able to save now have the opportunity to continue their journey."
Thanks to the favorable weather conditions on Tuesday, the time had come in Vösendorf in the morning. "Swallow mother" Flora tirelessly looked after her charges. The keeper gently opens the window and fresh air fills the room. The swallows literally let out cries of joy and flock towards the window.
One by one, the birds take off and fly over the heads of the helpers who have gathered in the garden. A murmur and applause goes through the crowd, because on this day it is a symbol of hope.
After many hours of anxiety, it is a relief for those involved to see their protégés continue their journey south. The rescue operation will continue for a few more days, as many of the animals are not yet strong enough. And the reception area at the station is still very busy, as people are constantly bringing in more protégés who are fighting for survival.
