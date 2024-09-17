Automatically saved design

Vehicle presented
The sanctions against Russia put an end to the planned partnership with the GAZ Group, and then the Volta electric truck also stumbled, resulting in a further 200 redundancies. But now there is hope again for Steyr Automotive - in the form of a cooperation with the Chinese manufacturer SuperPanther.
At the end of July, Steyr Automotive caused a stir by registering around 200 employees with the AMS early warning system. After the shutdown, the layoffs became a reality - another bitter cut that became necessary because production for Volta's e-trucks did not start up as planned.
Luxor Capital rescued Volta
Volta had slipped into insolvency and then made a fresh start under new owner Luxor Capital - but things are still not really running smoothly. This also had consequences for production partner Steyr Automotive, where the number of employees is likely to fall just below the 1000 mark.
On Monday, however, the former MAN plant, which has been owned by Sigi Wolf since September 2021, caused a stir. The Upper Austrians presented a new vehicle at the IAA Transportation trade fair in Hanover. Together with Chinese manufacturer SuperPanther, they have developed the eTopas 600 electric truck, which is set to go into series production in Steyr from the end of 2025.
Three additional models planned
"As a company with more than a century of experience in the production of trucks, Steyr Automotive has always been committed to new technologies," says Manfred Eibeck, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Steyr Automotive. In addition to the eTopas 600 model presented in Hanover, a further three models are to be developed.
