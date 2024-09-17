After raid: Dealer on trial

Dealing in marijuana and cocaine

Specifically, the man from Oberland is accused of selling around nine kilograms of cocaine and 28 kilograms of marijuana in Vorarlberg between 2020 and 2021. He is also alleged to have instructed third parties to smuggle three kilograms of cocaine and around seven kilograms of marijuana from abroad to Vorarlberg. The accused himself allegedly offered one kilogram of cocaine for sale. According to his defense lawyer, the accused pleaded not guilty to this. "My client only admits to possessing the two brass knuckles and the two grams of cocaine and 500 grams of marijuana that were seized during the house search in January," his lawyer informed the court, adding that the drugs were intended for the defendant's own use.