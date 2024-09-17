Trial in Feldkirch
After raid: Dealer on trial
After breaking up a drug ring, a 51-year-old man from Oberland is currently on trial at Feldkirch Regional Court. However, the leading member of a motorcycle club is very tight-lipped.
The accused has been in custody in Feldkirch prison since February. Since then, he has remained silent about the accusations made against him by the public prosecutor's office - and this did not change at the trial on Monday. The 51-year-old is considered a leading member of a motorcycle club that dealt in drugs on a large scale. Like some of his comrades before him, he now also has to answer to the lay assessor's court for drug trafficking, preparations for drug trafficking and violations of the Weapons Act.
Dealing in marijuana and cocaine
Specifically, the man from Oberland is accused of selling around nine kilograms of cocaine and 28 kilograms of marijuana in Vorarlberg between 2020 and 2021. He is also alleged to have instructed third parties to smuggle three kilograms of cocaine and around seven kilograms of marijuana from abroad to Vorarlberg. The accused himself allegedly offered one kilogram of cocaine for sale. According to his defense lawyer, the accused pleaded not guilty to this. "My client only admits to possessing the two brass knuckles and the two grams of cocaine and 500 grams of marijuana that were seized during the house search in January," his lawyer informed the court, adding that the drugs were intended for the defendant's own use.
Several years in prison
If the defendant is found guilty as charged, he faces a sentence of one to 15 years in prison. As in the previous trials against members of the motorcycle club, most of which resulted in long prison sentences, the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office is relying on incriminating cell phone chats via a cryptomessenger service. The server of the crypto messenger service was seized in March 2021 in another European country. Foreign security authorities subsequently provided Austrian prosecutors with the nine chat messages that could be clearly attributed to the defendant.
The trial was adjourned due to further witness statements.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
