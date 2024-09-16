Now there is a mass lawsuit against the German government

Measures are being neglected, especially in the transport sector

The new constitutional complaint could be submitted in around ten weeks by anyone aged 14 or over living in Germany. The complaint complains that, despite the Constitutional Court's ruling in 2021, the German government is not on track to achieve Germany's climate targets. These are being missed by a wide margin, particularly in the transport sector, and Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) is refusing to implement effective measures such as a speed limit quickly.