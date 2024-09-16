An entire state switches to crisis mode

12 locations currently inaccessible

According to fire chief Fahrafellner, the focus is primarily on the roads. On Monday morning, twelve villages in Lower Austria were cut off from the outside world. Up to 25,000 firefighters are constantly on duty. In addition to helicopters from the Austrian Armed Forces, helicopters from the Ministry of the Interior and the Christophorus fleet are also in action. People still have to be rescued from the floods from the roofs of houses and cars. A total of 800 people have been rescued from the air.