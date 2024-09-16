Disaster area Lower Austria
An entire state switches to crisis mode
Another difficult night lies behind the people of Lower Austria and, above all, the local emergency services. While the water levels have eased slightly, saturated soils and softened dams are repeatedly causing new floods. And another 80 liters of rain per square meter are forecast in the next 24 hours.
Journalists are already regular guests at the Tulln Safety Center, and Lower Austria's Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf was on site all night as head of the crisis team. But he didn't get much sleep, because "there's always something to do", according to those close to him. Coordinating the emergency services presents him and State Fire Service Commander Dietmar Fahrafellner with major challenges.
Danger has not yet been averted
After the meeting of the crisis management team, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner took stock of another challenging night. In some cases, up to 20,000 households were without power, but by Monday morning this figure had fallen to 3,500. More than 1,800 households had to be evacuated due to imminent danger, with the majority of those affected staying with friends or relatives. Around 170 people were taken to emergency accommodation.
The situation remains particularly tense in the central region, with sirens sounding continuously in the districts of St. Pölten, Krems and Tulln. With air support from the Austrian Armed Forces, the fire department has deployed two Blackhawks to the crisis areas in Hadersdorf am Kamp and around the sports center in the provincial capital. In total, more than 1,000 soldiers are on assistance missions, mainly helping with clean-up operations.
12 locations currently inaccessible
According to fire chief Fahrafellner, the focus is primarily on the roads. On Monday morning, twelve villages in Lower Austria were cut off from the outside world. Up to 25,000 firefighters are constantly on duty. In addition to helicopters from the Austrian Armed Forces, helicopters from the Ministry of the Interior and the Christophorus fleet are also in action. People still have to be rescued from the floods from the roofs of houses and cars. A total of 800 people have been rescued from the air.
Public transport has largely come to a standstill, social life is on hold - and in many schools across the country, there are probably more teachers than children at the start of lessons. More than 200 roads are closed across the country and numerous parking lots in front of shopping centers are flooded.
"Please stay at home!"
The work of the emergency services is also repeatedly made more difficult by onlookers. "You are putting yourself and the volunteers from the fire and rescue services in danger if you drive into crisis areas on your own initiative," says Governor Mikl-Leitner, summing up the situation. Urgent appeal from the Florianis: Civilian helpers should stay away from dangerous areas. "We are on duty with our trained and skilled comrades. Besides, we simply don't have more equipment," says Fahrafellner.
Help from other federal states
More than 1,000 volunteers from other federal states, mainly from Styria and Upper Austria, have been deployed to Lower Austria to support the local Florianis. "In recent years, our fire department has repeatedly helped with disasters at home and abroad. This help is now being returned," Mikl-Leitner thanked.
And this help can take many forms: A delivery of mobile toilet facilities arrived from Vienna, for example, which are now being set up in areas where the sewage system is failing. "To at least enable people to relieve themselves," as Fahrafellner emphasizes. Since the tragic accident in which a 75-year-old firefighter died in the Tulln district, no further accidents have been recorded. Four comrades have been slightly injured since the start of the disaster operation.
No all-clear for Lower Austria yet
However, it is not yet possible to give the all-clear, says Provincial Vice-President Stephan Pernkopf: "The ground is full, every drop of rain is immediately washed into the streams. And many of those affected and helpers are slowly reaching their physical and mental limits." Dozens of communities are currently without electricity and water, at least temporarily. However, local supermarkets are supplying the population with drinking water. "Lower Austria has moved closer together," Mikl-Leitner sums up.
Damage not yet foreseeable
The amount of damage cannot yet be estimated. The state is already pulling together the damage commissions to begin the first on-site assessments on Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest. Mikl-Leitner once again recalled the promise made by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer to increase the federal disaster relief fund if necessary: "Everyone will be helped", she said. But before the big clean-up begins, there are still a few anxious hours ahead of us.
