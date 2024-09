Italy confidently in the final tournament of the Davis Cup!

The title will be contested between November 19 and 24

In Pool B, hosts Spain secured first place in Valencia ahead of last year's finalists Australia. In Group C, which was held in Zhuhai, the flawless US team - 32-time champions - came out on top ahead of Germany. The quarter-finals are completed by Canada and Argentina. Both teams earned their Final 8 ticket in Manchester. The title will be contested in a knockout format between November 19 and 24 on hard courts in Malaga.