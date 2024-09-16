Skiing in September
Ski resort opens: Never before has it opened so early
"Land unter" in eastern Austria - "Ski heil" in Mühlbach in Salzburg: the Hochkeil ski resort has made the most of the fresh snow and given 300 ski fans a summery start to the season. The operators can't remember an earlier start to the season.
One man's joy, another man's sorrow: Eastern Austria is currently "land under" due to the big flood. In Salzburg, Flachgau and Tennengau are suffering the consequences of the immense rainfall. In the Innergebirg, the masses of snow are causing roadblocks and demanding rescue operations.
Despite all the bad weather, there is at least one spot in Salzburg where the fresh snow has been gratefully received: In Mühlbach am Hochkönig, the Arthurhaus lift actually started the ski season on September 15.
"That's something very special"
300 piste hunters stormed the small T-bar lift in snow-covered Mühlbach am Hochkönig. Including Max Deutinger, a local in Mühlbach: "Snowboarding in September is really amazing. We're always told that it used to be possible to ski for a week in October - but now in September? That's something really special."
In fact, the Arthurhaus lift was able to open for a week in October back in 2009. But in mid-September, actually still in summer? "That's never happened before," says operator Peter Radacher, recalling: "I asked my grandfather and my aunt, who used to manage the ski area and the houses here. But this early - it's never happened before."
A week ago on vacation in Croatia at 30 degrees
Ski and snowboard instructor Xenia Hager calls the early snow opening "totally awesome" and says: "Last week I was still on vacation in Croatia at 30 degrees. And now we're out and about on the snowboard - it's really super cool, it's absolutely amazing."
"It's mega, but also kind of crazy"
Till Strohmeyer also answered the call of the fresh snow. Born in Bavaria, he actually lives in Innsbruck. He heard about the last-minute opening and headed straight to Mühlbach. The snowboarder still has mixed feelings: "It's mega cool, but also kind of crazy. I don't want to think too much about climate change and all that - but it's great that we can already go snowboarding."
The lift will run as long as it can
For Peter Radacher, the almost one meter of fresh snow is definitely a blessing, even if only one slope could be groomed. The snowfall increased again in the afternoon. So there's more good news for all skiers and snowboarders. Today, Monday, the Arthurhaus lift will open again. Radacher: "We'll ski as long as we can."
