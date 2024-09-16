Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Eisenstadt

A polite rioter

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 10:07

Impaired by addictive substances, a 28-year-old kicked at police officers and spat at them. "Two selective states of intoxication", according to a court expert. The man from Burgenland seems to have reformed. 

comment0 Kommentare

The accused appeared at the Eisenstadt Regional Court without a lawyer - perhaps also because the 28-year-old studied law in Syria before docking in Austria in 2021 and now works as a hairdresser as a recognized refugee.

"Everything is new"
He was not used to alcohol, cannabis and cocaine two years ago, when a work colleague supplied him with all kinds of substances several times. "I wasn't doing so well mentally back then. Everything was new. And I missed my parents, my two little sisters, who are still in Syria."

Officers insulted
The police had to be called out twice because the man had gone on the rampage - in Mattersburg and in Neusiedl am See. He insulted the officers in Arabic, kicked at them and spat at them before he was pinned to the ground. The video of the second operation was played in the courtroom.

The hairdresser was embarrassed as he watched it, holding his hands in front of his face. "I wasn't in my right mind and didn't know what I was doing," he said. "I'm ashamed and ready to accept any punishment. Believe me, Madam Judge, I didn't come to this country to cause problems. I want to integrate."

"Not sane"
Because the incidents happened two years ago, nothing has happened since then and the court expert classified him as "not sane at the time of the crime", the Syrian got off with a conditional prison sentence: five months conditional for three years. Plus 250 euros in compensation for a police officer whom he had injured on the thumb. He agreed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf