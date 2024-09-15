People evacuated from their homes

Initially, the Wien River in Penzing overflowed its banks in the Ludwiggasse area. Some buildings can only be reached by boat. According to the professional fire department, people were evacuated in the early hours of the morning. According to Gerald Schimpf, spokesman for Vienna's professional fire department, "a handful of houses" located directly on the Wien River were affected. Most of the people living there had found private accommodation. It is not very likely that they will be able to return to their homes soon, Schimpf told APA: "It is not to be expected that the water will recede." Further evacuations in the urban area cannot be ruled out either, said Schimpf.