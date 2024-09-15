Ludwig: "Second wave"
The storms have left their mark on the federal capital of Vienna. However, the water levels are currently receding, said Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ). Six people across Vienna have so far been injured as a result of the storm.
"People have been injured by the effects of the storm, by falling branches or trees", Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) told media representatives. Emergency services have not yet been injured, the mayor explained.
"Expect a second wave"
However, Ludwig did not want to give the all-clear yet. "But we are expecting a second wave tomorrow, in terms of rain, but also in terms of flooding," explained Ludwig.
By midday, the Wien River was threatening to burst its banks in further places, after flooding had already occurred in Penzing during the night and in the morning hours. The Westautobahn was closed for safety reasons.
Vienna River catch basin already full
Specifically, the entrance and exit of the Westautobahn in the area of Hütteldorfer Brücke to Deutschordenstraße was closed until further notice. "In order not to hinder the emergency services, we ask the public to urgently avoid this area for their own safety. Please refrain from traveling west until the situation has eased," appealed Thomas Kozuh-Schneeberger, spokesman for MA 45 (Vienna Waterways), to the public.
Kozuh-Schneeberger explained to the APA that the catch basins for the Wien River are now full. These are located in the Auhof area and are intended to collect water masses flowing from the surrounding area towards the city. "The Wien River is now flowing into the city center unchecked," said Kozuh-Schneeberger. According to eyewitnesses, the quay near the Wien River at Hütteldorf was closed. Areas of the Südosttangente (A23) were also partially flooded.
People evacuated from their homes
Initially, the Wien River in Penzing overflowed its banks in the Ludwiggasse area. Some buildings can only be reached by boat. According to the professional fire department, people were evacuated in the early hours of the morning. According to Gerald Schimpf, spokesman for Vienna's professional fire department, "a handful of houses" located directly on the Wien River were affected. Most of the people living there had found private accommodation. It is not very likely that they will be able to return to their homes soon, Schimpf told APA: "It is not to be expected that the water will recede." Further evacuations in the urban area cannot be ruled out either, said Schimpf.
Several streets in the affected area were up to one meter under water. Fire department divers from the City of Vienna were positioned at the Vienna-Weidlingau S-Bahn station - in case more people had to be evacuated from the houses along the Wien River. The underground parking garage in a large residential complex was under water.
Power supply interrupted
In three districts of Vienna - namely in parts of Penzing, Landstraße and Donaustadt - the power supply was interrupted on Sunday morning. This was announced by Wiener Netze. "We are continuing to work on rectifying the situation in order to restore the supply quickly", the energy supplier's website stated.
The company has been working day and night since Friday with double staffing to rectify the outages. However, the storm situation is making the work more difficult. There are currently numerous power outages throughout the country. In the Wiener Netze area, in Vienna as well as in parts of Lower Austria and Burgenland, overhead lines are repeatedly being damaged by trees and transformer stations are being flooded, the company told APA. The average duration of power disruptions of 90 minutes can therefore not always be adhered to.
Subway lines interrupted
The scenario also had consequences for public transport. Wiener Linien had to significantly restrict its subway services. Wiener Linien currently does not expect regular service before Wednesday. "The situation is still tense and a drop in the water level is not yet in sight. As soon as the water level begins to fall, work can begin on dismantling the flood protection measures, which can take up to twelve hours," the company announced on Sunday afternoon.
Over 1100 call-outs by the professional fire brigade
The continuous rain and sometimes gale-force winds took their toll on the Vienna Fire Brigade. Over the past few hours, more than 1100 operations were carried out in the Vienna city area. Dangerous situations had to be dealt with in the area of the Wien River and the Liesingbach. Half of the operations were due to the rainfall, the other half to the storm. Fallen trees and broken branches had to be removed and water ingress into buildings, cellars and underground garages had to be tackled.
The fire department continued to expect a very high volume of operations and had called in additional personnel, said Schimpf. "Avoid unnecessary journeys or spending time outdoors today and stay away from flooding waters," he appealed to the common sense of the Viennese population.
Danube water levels under control
According to the MA45 spokesperson, the situation on the Danube and the New Danube - which acts as a relief channel - and on the Danube Canal is under control. Areas of the New Danube are flooded, but this is the way it should be during flood events. According to the spokesperson, the situation on the Liesingbach in the south of the city is also not yet problematic in terms of water levels.
On Sunday, the Danube reached a level of 7.4 meters at the Korneuburg measuring point, which is decisive for Vienna. The day before it was 5.85 meters. From a water level of 5.20 meters, the weir fields of the intake structure at Korneuburg are overflowed, which ensures flood protection in Vienna. The Danube water then initially flows into the New Danube without any intervention. From a water level of six meters, the weir fields are slowly opened and the flood water is discharged in a controlled manner.
"Since yesterday, all three weir systems have been manned by MA 45 due to the flooding Danube. All towpaths on the Danube Island have been closed. However, the situation is under control," according to the flood information and warning for Vienna updated on Sunday. Thanks to Danube Island and the New Danube, Vienna is prepared for large volumes of water in terms of Danube flood protection. With a length of 21 kilometers and a width of around 210 meters, the Danube Island is "a huge protective structure" that flanks the New Danube as a relief channel for the Danube flow, emphasized MA 45 at the weekend: "At high water levels, the New Danube relieves the Danube. The New Danube is equipped with three weirs."
Just below record level
Incidentally, the current water level of the Danube in Korneuburg is not far off the mark reached during the record flood in 2013. In the night of 6 June 2013, a maximum water level of 8.09 meters was recorded during a so-called hundred-year flood. This was the highest mark since the Danube flood protection system was built in 1988.
