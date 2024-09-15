With promotional prices
Smugglers advertise trips to Italy in Africa
Police in Palermo have shut down 728 websites advertising illegal journeys for migrants from North Africa to Italy. In order to attract customers, some of the websites offered reduced prices for women and children as well as travel packages for families, the police said.
They investigated more than 1,000 websites and accounts in social networks, which effectively served as "travel agencies" for the traffickers.
Traffickers active in Libya and Egypt
The websites listed the cost of the journey (approx. 4600 euros per person) and the method of payment via money transfer systems. Behind the websites are human traffickers who are active in Libya and Egypt. According to the police in Palermo, the websites were set up in collaboration with the US company Meta. A few months ago, the company began systematically monitoring the websites and social networks used by human traffickers to advertise illegal travel from North Africa to Italy.
The analysis of the websites, which began last November, made it possible to launch investigations and obtain information on the departure or transit points of migrants and on new means of transportation. The information collected is used to monitor the migration phenomenon and to exchange information directly with the Libyan and Tunisian police authorities, the police reported.
Government welcomes successes in illegal migration
44,675 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of 2024 after crossing the Mediterranean by sea, compared to 125,806 in the same period in 2023, the Ministry of the Interior in Rome announced on Sunday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently welcomed the results in the fight against illegal migration. She reported that the number of arrivals this year had fallen by 64% compared to the same period in 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.