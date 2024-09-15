Smugglers advertise trips to Italy in Africa

Traffickers active in Libya and Egypt

The websites listed the cost of the journey (approx. 4600 euros per person) and the method of payment via money transfer systems. Behind the websites are human traffickers who are active in Libya and Egypt. According to the police in Palermo, the websites were set up in collaboration with the US company Meta. A few months ago, the company began systematically monitoring the websites and social networks used by human traffickers to advertise illegal travel from North Africa to Italy.