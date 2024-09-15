Bundesliga match in Vienna and Hartberg canceled

The danger is too great

The match between Red Bull Salzburg and Austria Klagenfurt had already been canceled on Saturday. There are no alternative dates for the time being. Not only the heavy rain, but also the strong winds are currently making it impossible to safely hold the Bundesliga matches in Hartberg and Vienna. In addition, local flooding has led to traffic and public transport restrictions. For example, Wiener Linien had to significantly restrict its subway services.