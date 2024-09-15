Severe thunderstorms
Bundesliga match in Vienna and Hartberg canceled
The ongoing heavy storms in Austria have led to the cancellation of the next matches in the domestic Bundesliga on Sunday. Both the match between Austria Vienna and Sturm Graz and the match between TSV Hartberg and WSG cannot take place. This was confirmed by the Bundesliga.
On Saturday, Vienna were still optimistic that the game could take place, but the picture changed overnight. The incessant rain meant that the match had to be called off after all. In Hartberg, too, the decision was soon made on Sunday.
The two matches have now been postponed indefinitely, as confirmed by the Bundesliga. The clubs have also spoken out. "Due to the persistently bad weather conditions and the danger to players, staff and fans, which should not be underestimated, the Bundesliga home match against Sturm Graz cannot take place this Sunday," explained Austria, for example.
"The Bundesliga match scheduled for today between our TSV Egger Glas Hartberg and WSG Tirol has to be canceled due to the severe storms," can also be read on Hartberg's official X-Channel.
The danger is too great
The match between Red Bull Salzburg and Austria Klagenfurt had already been canceled on Saturday. There are no alternative dates for the time being. Not only the heavy rain, but also the strong winds are currently making it impossible to safely hold the Bundesliga matches in Hartberg and Vienna. In addition, local flooding has led to traffic and public transport restrictions. For example, Wiener Linien had to significantly restrict its subway services.
Five of the eight games in the 2nd division were also canceled this weekend due to the weather. There were cancellations in the lower leagues throughout the country, with almost no matches taking place in eastern Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
