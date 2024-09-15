Almost 1000 operations and “Sisyphean work” for electricity

Trees on house roofs, carports and power lines

All parts of the province were affected, most recently in particular the districts of Graz-Umgebung, Hartberg-Fürstenfeld and Weiz. In contrast to the severely affected Lower Austria, for example, it was not the amount of rain that caused the biggest problems, but the storm, which raged at speeds of up to 120 km/h. Fallen trees blocked roads and paths, crashed onto house roofs, carports and power lines, causing serious damage in some cases.