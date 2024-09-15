Storm over Styria
Almost 1000 operations and “Sisyphean work” for electricity
As feared, the storm reached its peak in Styria on Sunday night. Fire departments across the entire province were in constant operation, and even the Energie Steiermark technicians never had a moment's peace.
The provincial fire brigade association speaks of an "extraordinary strain". From midnight on Saturday to early Sunday morning alone, no fewer than 817 call-outs were recorded, the vast majority of which were directly related to the storms. In total, the Styrian fire departments have already had to deploy almost 1,000 times since the start of the freak weather, with around 3,000 firefighters in action.
Trees on house roofs, carports and power lines
All parts of the province were affected, most recently in particular the districts of Graz-Umgebung, Hartberg-Fürstenfeld and Weiz. In contrast to the severely affected Lower Austria, for example, it was not the amount of rain that caused the biggest problems, but the storm, which raged at speeds of up to 120 km/h. Fallen trees blocked roads and paths, crashed onto house roofs, carports and power lines, causing serious damage in some cases.
People trapped in vehicles
Particularly dramatic: in some cases, people were trapped in their cars after trees fell onto the road or vehicles. All those affected were brought to safety and there are currently no reports of injuries. In Graz-Umgebung, the fire department had to clear the way for a rescue operation, where fallen trees had also blocked the road.
Up to 25,000 households without power
Despite the constant efforts of Energie Steiermark, the power outages increased hour by hour. At peak times, around 25,000 households were reported to be without power, and on Sunday morning there were still around 20,000. 450 transformer stations were also out of action. Spokesman Urs Harnik reported a real "Sisyphean task", especially as each cut line had to be repaired individually. Up to 120 specialists are working at the same time.
Problems with public transport in Graz
The storm also left its mark on the provincial capital. In Andritz, streetcar lines 3 and 5 were unable to run late on Saturday evening due to a fallen tree. Bus route 53 also had to be diverted in the Andritzer Reichsstraße area.
Sturm and Hartberg matches canceled
The flood of cancellations also included two Bundesliga matches on Sunday: Both games with Styrian participation - Sturm's away game at Wiener Austria as well as Hartberg's home game against WSG Tirol had to be canceled due to the ongoing storms.
First mudslides due to masses of rain in the "Nordstau"
The largest amounts of water were in the north of the province. In the "Nordstau" from Liezen via Leoben to Brück-Mürzzuschlag, pumping and safety work had to be carried out due to the continuous rain, and individual smaller mudslides were reported from the Liezen district.
Warning remains in place: "Do not stay outdoors"
On Sunday, Governor Christopher Drexler, civil protection, Energie Steiermark and the fire departments will provide information about the current situation. In the meantime, the warning from the provincial fire brigade association remains in place: "We continue to recommend that you avoid being outdoors as much as possible, especially in wooded areas where the risk of falling trees is particularly high."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.