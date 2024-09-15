160 Polish fans! More security than at a derby

Match also a dress rehearsal

Klagenfurt (Nick Petersen is shaky with a cut from the last game!) want to redeem themselves for the 0:4 against Fribourg. "That wasn't our game, our mistakes were punished," said an annoyed forward Matt Fraser, who has the most CHL goals in the current squad with eleven: "Back then with Augsburg, every shot was on target, I scored eight goals in one season - hopefully I'll find that form." Today's clash is doubly important for him: "We need three points for the round of 16 - and it's the dress rehearsal for the league opener against Salzburg."