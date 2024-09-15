KAC needs points
160 Polish fans! More security than at a derby
When ice hockey runners-up KAC host Auschwitz in the Champions Hockey League on Sunday, security will be tight. The Ultras from Poland attracted negative attention against Berlin with a Holocaust poster. In sporting terms, the Red Jackets need a win if they want to advance to the round of 16.
At their CHL home game against Berlin, the fans of ice hockey club Auschwitz - as we reported - attracted negative attention with their Holocaust poster ("German death camps! Welcome to the city of your greatest crime"). Now Carinthia's police are puzzling over whether the 160 Auschwitz supporters announced for Sunday's game include Ultras who are prepared to use violence. The Polish police have not provided any information about this. There is an Ultra scene in soccer - at times these fans also appear in the ice rink.
"We are not taking any risks"
That's why Klagenfurt is prepared! In addition to the police force, security has also been increased. "We now have 25 percent more security than for a derby against VSV, although the arena will certainly not be full. But we're not taking any risks. However, we expect that there won't be any problems," emphasizes KAC spokesman Hannes Biedermann. As a precaution, no more tickets have been sold in the guest sector.
15 legionnaires at Auschwitz
Poland's champions are certainly not without danger - after all, Austria's champ Salzburg struggled there on Friday, only winning 3:2 in overtime thanks to a goal by former KAC crack Niki Kraus. Auschwitz has 15 legionnaires (mostly from Sweden and Finland) in the squad, with Linus Ludin, a former ICE goalie (Graz and Dornbirn), guarding the goal. The coach is ex-Ljubljana player Nik Zupancic.
But the Poles might be tired: The game against the Bulls was over at 8 p.m. on Friday - Saturday morning they took the bus nine hours to Klagenfurt. Where the CHL duel with the Red Jackets takes place today at 3pm. After three games each in the premier league, the Red Jackets have three points, the visitors from Auschwitz two.
Match also a dress rehearsal
Klagenfurt (Nick Petersen is shaky with a cut from the last game!) want to redeem themselves for the 0:4 against Fribourg. "That wasn't our game, our mistakes were punished," said an annoyed forward Matt Fraser, who has the most CHL goals in the current squad with eleven: "Back then with Augsburg, every shot was on target, I scored eight goals in one season - hopefully I'll find that form." Today's clash is doubly important for him: "We need three points for the round of 16 - and it's the dress rehearsal for the league opener against Salzburg."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.