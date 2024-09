Voting cards only received at the second attempt

There was only one yellow slip

Now there's trouble again. Namely with the post office, and not for the first time. Two residents are not mobile and therefore cannot go to the polls. Bernhard März from Gasthaus zum Agnesbrünnl is annoyed: "We applied for four polling cards. But only one yellow collection slip was delivered." The inn is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. The building is inhabited and someone can be found there at any time, even outside opening hours.