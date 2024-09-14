Trouble at Liverpool
Will Klopp’s successor scare off a fan favorite?
England's former international footballer Paul Scholes is certain that he has identified a threatening scenario at Liverpool. Klopp's successor Arne Slot is said to have a problem with Trent Alexander-Arnold. This is the only way Scholes can interpret the coach's behavior during matches. However, the defender is very popular with the Reds and is also being courted by Real.
"I saw the last game and every time he lost the ball, Slot shook his head. Slot looked the other way or looked back to his bench. He was always trying these long passes, which he's brilliant at," Scholes begins his analysis in the podcast "Stick to Football".
Liverpool have made a successful and flawless start to the season so far. Alexander-Arnold has continued to be a guarantee of success and yet Scholes concludes: "I thought to myself: 'I'm not sure he likes him'." An explosive statement from the former international. Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the pillars of Liverpool's success and is popular with the fans.
Relationship is strained
Nevertheless, rumors of a transfer have persisted since the departure of coach Jürgen Klopp. The relationship between new coach Slot and the player has been questioned on several occasions. A situation that Real Madrid are monitoring closely. Because the "royals" are very interested in signing him. If the 25-year-old is really no longer able or willing to work with Slot, Real will be ready. The England international's contract expires in 2025.
"Slot wants to play a certain style and he's not a fan of those long passes. But as a player, I'm sure he wants to keep him," says former Liverpool professional Jamie Carragher. But the tense relationship is certainly explosive. In the match against Brentford, Alexander-Arnold was substituted in the 70th minute and vented his anger about it.
"I understand his reaction. Every player wants to play 90 minutes. But I was very happy with the decision I made," Slot made clear after the game. It remains to be seen how satisfied the player will be in future.
