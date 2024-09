Tamira Paszek’s fight in France went unrewarded

Tie-break to level the set

However, anyone expecting the Vorarlberg native to lose outright underestimated the fighting spirit of the former world number 26, as Tamira hit back in the second set. With her first break chance of the match, she made it 3:1, but Andrianjafitrimo managed to break back immediately and then again to take a 4:3 lead. This was followed by a "break orgy" that finally ended in a tie-break, in which Paszek came out on top 7:5. The second set alone lasted 1:27 hours.