Bad weather: Vienna Electric Days canceled

Planning for 2025 already underway

The organizer also gave an outlook on Friday: They are optimistic about the future and have already started planning for the Electric Days 2025, which will take place from September 25 to 28 at Vienna's Rathausplatz. "Because one thing is certain: the transformation to e-mobility and the fight against climate change require events like the Vienna Electric Days. They are a relevant information and discussion platform and therefore an important catalyst for the implementation of e-mobility," emphasizes Martin.