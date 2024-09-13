"Powerless"
Bad weather: Vienna Electric Days canceled
Austria's largest e-mobility event has now also had to close on Friday due to bad weather and for safety reasons, as organizer Andreas Martin, Managing Director of Porsche Media & Creative, announced on Friday afternoon. Despite the earlier end of the Vienna Electric Days 2024, Martin is extremely positive about this unique outdoor event.
"We look back with pride and joy on three exciting days of events at Vienna's Heldenplatz with many visitors interested in e-mobility," said organizer Andreas Martin in a press release on Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, they were "powerless" against the weather and the masses of rain that had already fallen and were still expected had made a premature end to the fourth Vienna Electric Days 2024 unavoidable - the safety of visitors, exhibitors and employees was paramount.
"I would like to thank everyone who made Austria's largest e-mobility event possible."
More than 40,000 visitors were drawn to Heldenplatz
The Vienna Electric Days 2024 had nevertheless attracted more than 40,000 visitors to Vienna's Heldenplatz over the three days of the event by the time it was called off on Friday. The result: exciting talks, good entertainment and a great festival atmosphere as well as hundreds of test drives and enthusiastic electric users.
Crowd-puller new e-models - numerous premieres
Austria's largest e-mobility event once again scored points this year with numerous Austrian premieres of series models and pioneering concept cars and studies. The opening of the Vienna Electric Days 2024 and the first tour, including the presentation of the Austrian premieres, were conducted by Federal Minister Martin Kocher as a representative of the government and City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke as a representative of the City of Vienna as well as Burghauptmann Reinhold Sahl and the organizers (Porsche Media & Creative) on 11 September - still in bright sunshine.
Another highlight was the visit of long-time Audi driver Mattias Ekström, who also took part in this year's Dakar Rally with the electric Audi RS Q e-tron. The panel discussion on electromobility and motorsport took place in a city center studio on Friday with the participation of Formula E driver Maximilian Günther due to the weather.
Planning for 2025 already underway
The organizer also gave an outlook on Friday: They are optimistic about the future and have already started planning for the Electric Days 2025, which will take place from September 25 to 28 at Vienna's Rathausplatz. "Because one thing is certain: the transformation to e-mobility and the fight against climate change require events like the Vienna Electric Days. They are a relevant information and discussion platform and therefore an important catalyst for the implementation of e-mobility," emphasizes Martin.
