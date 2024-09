“I’m disappointed!” Nadal not at the Laver Cup after all

Nadal, who was also absent from the US Open, should have completed the team coached by Björn Borg, which also includes Carlos Alcaraz and the German Olympic champion Alexander Zverev. "This is a team competition. To really support Team Europe, I would have to give my best, but at this moment there are other players who can help the team to win," said Nadal. He wished the team good luck and would be keeping his fingers crossed from afar.