There should be surprises at the “boss debut”

The 46-year-old coach, who lives in Wiesen (seven kilometers from Mattersburg) and has already gained Bundesliga experience alongside Fredl Tatar, Franz Lederer and Ivica Vastic, is very much looking forward to the clash with Wattens, his first time as head coach in the top flight: "Of course, it's something completely different when you have ultimate responsibility. But it's also a rewarding task, because Markus Schopp has left behind a great foundation at TSV Hartberg, on which I want to build my own ideas. Specifically, I want to see determined, very goal-oriented play against WSG Tirol!"