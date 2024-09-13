Hartberg goes on the attack:
There should be surprises at the “boss debut”
Following the departure of Markus Schopp to LASK, Hartberg will take on WSG Tirol on Sunday (14:30) under interim management: "Marathon man" Markus Karner has promised surprises in his bid for a first win.
"This week I can still manage this complex program, but next week we need a new solution - whatever that looks like!" On Sunday, Hartberg's interim coach from Burgenland, Markus Karner, will coach the home game against WSG Tirol in the Profertil Arena and try to score the first three points in the league, then his footballing "marathon" will be over: "Since Wednesday last week, I've held two training sessions every day with the pros and the amateurs, sometimes even three."
The 46-year-old coach, who lives in Wiesen (seven kilometers from Mattersburg) and has already gained Bundesliga experience alongside Fredl Tatar, Franz Lederer and Ivica Vastic, is very much looking forward to the clash with Wattens, his first time as head coach in the top flight: "Of course, it's something completely different when you have ultimate responsibility. But it's also a rewarding task, because Markus Schopp has left behind a great foundation at TSV Hartberg, on which I want to build my own ideas. Specifically, I want to see determined, very goal-oriented play against WSG Tirol!"
What makes him confident about the task ahead? "Markus Schopp is gone, which of course weighs heavily, but the remaining coaching team is really impressive. We have a really great atmosphere. What's more, all the players are fit apart from Elias Havel. Justin Omoregie is also back healthy from the U21 team."
Access Furkan Demir, who was with the Turkish U20 team, will not be an issue on Sunday: "But our new central defender Björn Hardley is looking very, very promising. He's trained really well in England and Holland, and he's also a vocal good coach in defense."
Karner may have a surprise or two in store for Wattens coach Philipp Semlic: "As I come from an amateur team, I don't shy away from unpopular decisions. There might even be a starting eleven debut!"
And possibly in front of his successor: "I assume that the potential new head coach will already be sitting in the stands!"
