Residents have to find their own letters

"How can the post office employ someone like that?" Alois Rachbaurer no longer understands the world. For several weeks now, mail delivery to his block of flats in Salzburg-Itzling has not worked at all. "The delivery man can barely read, so he simply puts all the letters from all the residents in the letterboxes in the stairwell. "Then everyone has to collect their mail. It's also sensitive stuff - what's the point?" he is furious.