Rockfall simulation
Swiss researchers throw chunks of concrete down the mountain
To simulate rockfall for a computer model, Swiss researchers roll huge chunks of concrete down the slope on the Weissfluhjoch near Davos.
Such computer models are used by authorities and geologists to create hazard maps, among other things. They therefore help to determine where and how buildings can be constructed to ensure protection against rockfall and where protective structures are required for existing infrastructure.
Findings on movement and deflection possibilities
With this experiment, the researchers led by rockfall expert Joël Borner from the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research want to find out how rocks and boulders fall on rough ground, how they move and how they are deflected by obstacles. Similar tests have previously been carried out on other types of ground.
Dangerous tests
The chunks of concrete weighing between 45 and 200 kilograms are fitted with sensors. Scientists use them to measure various data, including the acceleration and rotational speed of the blocks. In addition, a camera records the exact path of the blocks. The blocks were painted a bright orange color to make them easier to see.
The undertaking is not without its dangers. After all, the hiking trail from the Strela Pass to the Weissfluhjoch runs along the slope, which is used by people on foot or on mountain bikes. Short-term closures are planned to prevent accidents.
