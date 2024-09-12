Swiss researchers throw chunks of concrete down the mountain

Dangerous tests

The chunks of concrete weighing between 45 and 200 kilograms are fitted with sensors. Scientists use them to measure various data, including the acceleration and rotational speed of the blocks. In addition, a camera records the exact path of the blocks. The blocks were painted a bright orange color to make them easier to see.

The undertaking is not without its dangers. After all, the hiking trail from the Strela Pass to the Weissfluhjoch runs along the slope, which is used by people on foot or on mountain bikes. Short-term closures are planned to prevent accidents.