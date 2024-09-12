What happened there?
Biden with Trump cap at memorial service
Is US President Joe Biden now switching sides? Footage from an event to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, gives rise to this assumption. In any case, Donald Trump's team has already thanked him for his "support". But appearances are deceptive.
The video of a smiling Joe Biden wearing a red cap with the inscription "Trump 2024" in a fire station spread like wildfire on social media. But how did it come about? At a 9/11 memorial event in front of firefighters in Shanksville (Pennsylvania), the head of state met a die-hard Trump supporter, who was of course also wearing the matching outfit, including the red cap.
Biden became involved in a conversation with the older man, the two joked around about their advanced age and suddenly they persuaded each other to swap caps. "Do you want my autograph too?" asked the Trump fan, accompanied by laughter from the others present. The president declined, but then tried on the red cap. "I'm proud of you!" commented his counterpart.
A little later, the White House said that Biden had accepted the offer "in the spirit of unity" on this important day in the USA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
