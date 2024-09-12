Forum
Age of criminal responsibility: Should there be an age limit?
It is obvious that children are not of criminal age. Although juvenile criminal law with its own regulations applies to adolescents, in Austria you are of criminal age from the age of 14 and can therefore be convicted of a criminal offense. There is no upper age limit here. Do you think this should be changed?
Older people are not a homogeneous group; some of them may suffer from dementia, but others are still fully sane. Nevertheless, there are people who believe that, among other things, it would be more resource-friendly not to put older people with a short life expectancy in prison.
In concrete terms, the age of criminal responsibility means that a person reaches the age at which the legislator believes that they are capable of understanding the consequences of their actions to such an extent that they can consciously harm others. From this age, they can also be held criminally liable for such actions.
With this in mind, do you think it would make sense to introduce an age limit above which people can no longer be held criminally liable? If so, where would you set this and why? What problems could arise as a result? Feel free to discuss this with our community in the comments section!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.