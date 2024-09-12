Boy in a wheelchair: Needle pricks for a good cause

A tick bite left the boy seriously ill, paralyzed on one side and confined to a wheelchair. The "Krone" appealed for donations to help the family of five. And now a trio of Carinthian tattoo artists, who have come together to support the eleven-year-old, want to do the same. And so the artists Melanie Buchacher, Vanessa Otto and their colleague Paul Pirouc are inviting people to a big charity tattooing session next Friday.