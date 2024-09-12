Vorteilswelt
Tattoo trio helps

Boy in a wheelchair: Needle pricks for a good cause

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 17:01

A wave of sympathy rolled through Carinthia after the "Krone" report about eleven-year-old Tobias from the Feldkirchen district. A trio of tattoo artists are now hosting a charity day, beautifying customers and donating the proceeds to the affected family. 

A tick bite left the boy seriously ill, paralyzed on one side and confined to a wheelchair. The "Krone" appealed for donations to help the family of five. And now a trio of Carinthian tattoo artists, who have come together to support the eleven-year-old, want to do the same. And so the artists Melanie Buchacher, Vanessa Otto and their colleague Paul Pirouc are inviting people to a big charity tattooing session next Friday.

All proceeds will go to a family in need at the "Black Fox" tattoo studio in Feldkirchen on September 13. (Bild: zVg)
All proceeds will go to a family in need at the "Black Fox" tattoo studio in Feldkirchen on September 13.
(Bild: zVg)

Body art for 150 euros
At the "Black Fox" tattoo studio at Turracher Straße 14 in Feldkirchen, fans of body art can get "stung" for a good cause from 09:00 to 20:00. However, only small tattoos for 150 euros, which take no longer than an hour and are done in black and gray.

"So that we can create as many works as possible in these hours," explains Melanie zur Krone. Because 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the affected family. "Our aim is to organize a charity day like this at least once a year for a good cause. And we hope that other colleagues from the industry will join us." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
